Clinton Police working to pull car out of lake

Clinton Police are on the scene working to get a car out of the lake on Linda Drive and Pinehaven Drive.

The wreck happened around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Mark Jones with the Clinton Police Department, two people that were inside the orange Dodge Avenger were unfamiliar with the neighborhood.

No one was injured.

Witnesses on scene say the occupants were teenagers.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.