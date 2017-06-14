Jackson native escapes congressman shooter on baseball field

Jackson native Brian Kelly is a businessman who lives in Washington and in an exclusive phone interview, he said he actually saw the shooter and tried to avoid him.

"At that time, you're not thinking," said Kelly. "You're just reacting. You don't have time to, you know, piece things together. I mean, you know it's a bad situation, but you're not paralyzed, you're just acting and it's the fight or flight."

Kelly was on the ball field this morning, in his words, "standing in the outfield shagging fly balls" when the unthinkable happened.

Kelly said he's been helping with the annual congressional baseball game for 17 years.

He said his friend and fellow Washington lobbyist, Matt Mika, was on the ground about 10 feet in front of him, wounded by the shooter's bullet.

Kelly said every time he and a congressman would try to get to Mika, the shooter fired on them.

