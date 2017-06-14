18-year-old killed in single car crash in Copiah County

One person is dead after a one car crash in Copiah County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to MS 28 near Leggett Road around 7:49 p.m.

According to Corporal Eric Henry, with MHP, a Buick LaCross, driven by 18-year-old George Grantham, was traveling west on MS 28 when Grantham lost control attempting to pass another vehicle that was also traveling westbound on MS 28.

The diver left the roadway and overturned before hitting a tree.

Grantham was ejected from the car and killed on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is currently under investigation.

