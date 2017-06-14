Madison County residents want safer highways after driver dies

Days after an elderly woman drowned when her car went off the road into a lake in north Madison County, residents are demanding extra safety precautions to prevent future tragedies.

“When you come around this little curve here, you don't know you are entering a dangerous situation,” said resident Joe McDaniel.

Those who live on this portion of Highway 17 near Copper Road in the Camden Community say, at times, they're afraid to drive the narrow roadway because there are no shoulders and it's so close to the water.

“We have had three of four incidents where people have run into this pond," said resident Monroe Alexander. "The first three of four incidents the people were lucky to get out I guess, but this time the little old lady, 70-years-old went in there drowned.”

These concerned citizens are now pushing to see safety improvements made on state funded highway. That includes more signage to warn people to slow down and a fence, railing or some type of metal barrier to help save lives.

“It is real dangerous," said Alexander. "I can't see why they can't come in here, drive some pilings in and put a railing right there to prevent people running in there.”

Madison County Supervisor Paul Griffin says he plans reach out to state leaders to help fund the upgrades and he's also a rallying citizens to do the same.

