Coming up on WLBT: Prayers continue for wounded Congressman

Americans continue to pour in prayers and support for the congressman shot at a baseball practice yesterday. We'll have the latest at the top of the hour.
Authorities are on the hunt for two escaped inmates out of Tishomingo County.
JPD is investigating an officer involved shooting. We'll tell you what we've learned at 5.
See you in 10.
~Joy
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>