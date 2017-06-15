Residents tie up armed intruder after break-in at N. Jackson apa - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Residents tie up armed intruder after break-in at N. Jackson apartments

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Commander Tyree, at 3:15 a.m. 28-year-old Marcus Funchess forced himself into an apartment at the Hampton House Apartments after knocking on the door.

He assaulted another man with a gun, hitting him several times.

Others inside the apartment attacked the suspect and tied him up until JPD officers arrived.

Both the suspect and victim were hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Funchess faces aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery charges.

