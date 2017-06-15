McComb man wanted for felony warrants arrested

A McComb man who was wanted on several felony warrants has been arrested.

Acting on a CrimeStoppers tip, local law enforcement arrested Austin Cole at a home on Laura Lane in Summit. This happened shortly before midnight on Thursday without incident.

26-year-old Austin Darrell Cole was wanted for several felony warrants for domestic violence - aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and resisting arrest.

