McComb police looking for man with felony warrants

A McComb man is wanted on several felony warrants.

The McComb Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 26-year-old Austin Darrell Cole for several felony warrants for domestic violence - aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and resisting arrest.

Cole was last seen on June 13 on West Street North where he was driving a 2013 Gray Dodge Charger with Mississippi plates.

Anyone with any information should contact your local law enforcement, the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 or Crimestoppers at 601-684-0033.

