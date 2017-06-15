JPS announces summer feeding program

For the 26th consecutive year, the Jackson Public Schools Food Service Department will be operating a federally funded free Summer Feeding Program for youths ages 18 and under from June 5-July 14.

It’s part of the district’s effort to address the hunger needs of thousands of students across the summer months.

The serving time will be 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The program will be closed July 3-4.

2017 Summer Feeding Sites

· Blackburn Laboratory Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

· Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street

· Hardy Middle School, 545 Ellis Avenue

· Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road

· Lake Elementary School, 472 Mount Vernon Avenue

· Lanier High School, 833 West Maple Street

· North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive

· Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road

· Rowan Middle School, 136 East Ash Street

· Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue

· Woodville Heights Elementary School, 2930 McDowell Road

For more information, contact the JPS Food Service Department at (601) 960-8911.

Copyright, 2017, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.