JPS announces summer feeding program

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: Jackson Public School District
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

For the 26th consecutive year, the Jackson Public Schools Food Service Department will be operating a federally funded free Summer Feeding Program for youths ages 18 and under from June 5-July 14.

It’s part of the district’s effort to address the hunger needs of thousands of students across the summer months.

The serving time will be 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The program will be closed July 3-4.

2017 Summer Feeding Sites

·       Blackburn Laboratory Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

·       Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street

·       Hardy Middle School, 545 Ellis Avenue

·       Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road

·       Lake Elementary School, 472 Mount Vernon Avenue

·       Lanier High School, 833 West Maple Street

·       North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive

·       Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road 

·       Rowan Middle School, 136 East Ash Street

·       Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue 

·       Woodville Heights Elementary School, 2930 McDowell Road

For more information, contact the JPS Food Service Department at (601) 960-8911.

