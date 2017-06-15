Jackson duo wanted for Brookhaven armed robbery

Brookhaven Police Department is seeking the public's help finding two suspects involved in an armed robbery Monday morning at the C-Store on East Monticello Street.

The suspects have been identified as Tina Lowery and Harold Course from the Jackson area.

The two suspects held the clerk at gunpoint and tied him up in his nearby apartment. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

The pair is seen leaving in a black Dodge Challenger with dark rims and both are still at large.

If you have any tips or know where these two are, please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.