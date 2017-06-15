Burglar tied up, attacked by residents

A suspected burglar had the tables turned on him by several residents early Thursday morning. It happened at the Hampton House apartments off Countyline Road.

Jackson Police say 28-year-old Marcus Funchess forced his way into an apartment around 3 a.m., startling several people inside.Investigators say he then began hitting a male resident with his gun, but that's when the tables were turned.

Others inside the residence overpowered Funchess, tied him up, and called for backup.

"He was armed," said resident Keith Adams. "like I said, it could have been a lot worse."

News spread quickly of the break-in to residents in the complex, and the brave action of their neighbors.

"Well good for them," said another resident, Sandria Myles. "But it's kind of scary, actually it is I don't know exactly what apartment it was, doesn't really matter I guess, but the idea was too close to home."

Funchess was hospitalized along with a resident he attacked but was released and jailed just after noon. He is charged with attempted robbery, and aggravated assault.



Residents now hoping management steps up their security.

"No one is really patrolling on a regular basis," added Myles. "So the need for more visual. We need to see them a little more."

