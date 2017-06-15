Reservoir cracks down on trash

Volunteers are now cleaning up a popular fishing spot along the Spillway Reservoir dam after the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District posted warnings of closure if fisherman and visitors continued to litter the area.

Retired Navy pilot Abbey Braman volunteers with others to keep the watershed litter free. Braman said it's important that she's is seeing less trash after the warnings were posted.

"When you come down here and use this precious resource that belongs to us, take your trash out," said Braman. "Take anyone else's trash out because we want the Pearl River basin to be a shining example of what a watershed should look like."

According to Braman, when the water rises, the garbage left behind by fishermen goes downstream and becomes a hazard for wildlife.

"We have tons of theses fishing bait containers that photo degrade into tiny pieces and become food for the fish that we are fishing for," Braman said.

Braham said she wants the reservoir area kept scenic, and not used as a dumping ground.

The reservoir board has shown visible signs of agreement that if the littering continues, access to the fishing area will be closed. The gates to the area will be closed and the area will be under video surveillance. If the area is closed, anyone who bypasses the gates could face trespassing charges.

The reservoir management may decide whether the spillway should be shut down for cleanup. Volunteers hope visitors and fishermen will do their part to keep the spillway litter free.

