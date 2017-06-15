MS Congressman speaks out after being shot at: "I had, not by choice... an excellent viewpoint to see it unfold"

After several shots were fired at a practice Wednesday morning, lawmakers will soon throw the first pitch for the 107th Congressional Baseball game. It's a tradition lawmakers have been participating in since 1909; the Game that pits Republicans against Democrats in a Baseball Showdown.

It is a charitable event that organizations like the boys and girls club of America have come to depend on as a pastime, that after tonight, will show the United States does not shy away when others tempt to bring us down.

"We should not as a nation, or a people or a Congress allow cowards to intimidate us," said U.S. Representative Trent Kelly.

Representative Kelly was playing 3rd base for the GOP team and was the first to be shot at by James Hodgkinson. Kelly says the Republican team began practicing at 6:30 Wednesday morning, so when shots started ringing out around 7:45 a few of his teammates had already left. However, Representative Kelly was still covering third base which was next to where Hodgkinson started firing his gun.

"I don't think I was specifically by name targeted," shared Representative Kelly. "I do think that I was the closest in proximity, I know I was the closest in proximity when he started firing. (If not for) the grace of God, I don't know that I would be here."

While it has been clear that Republicans and Democrats do not agree on all policy issues, Representative Kelly says he hopes some unity and peace can come from this unfortunate event.

