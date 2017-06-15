Jonathan Randolph drains bomb, shoots -1 in 1st Round of U.S. Open

Jonathan Randolph started and finished his 1st Round of the U.S. Open the same way: Birdie.

The Jackson Prep and Ole Miss product shot a -1 (71) Thursday at Erin Hills.

The highlight was this 57 foot putt for birdie on 10.

Up a ridge, down a ridge and ... in.@JRandolph88 drains it to get back to even par. #USOpen https://t.co/YH2st9yTA9 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

Randolph is T29 after the opening round. He'll tee off Friday at 8:46am CT.

