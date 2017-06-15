Jackson Public Schools free summer food program sees decrease in participation

Jackson Public School's summer food program, that helps keep kids fed, is seeing a decrease in participation this year.

It's lunch time here at McWillle Elementary. Dozens of young people 18 and under are eating free Nutritious meals.

“I spend $10.00 a day on breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so a total of $30.00, but when we come here it's free,” said Jackson Resident Alexis Lewis.

Alexis Lewis works for a local summer camp and brought her students to the fed site to take advantage of the healthy deal.

“Normally when in the summer, they will not eat fruit or vegetables, but here they make sure to have the vegetables and fruit," said Lewis. They have everything they need that is healthy wise.”

For 26 years, JPS has helped keep kids fed with the federally funded feeding program. Organizers say last year they served 100,000 meals, but this year the participation has been down.

“I think because transportation is not provided, and I think parents are reluctant about their children coming and they are not supervising them,” said JPS official Mary Hill.

Organizers are now teaming up with churches, businesses and summer camps to help spread the word, start carpools and find creative ways to get the kids the free meals who need it the most.

“With Mississippi being in the high numbers for obesity, I really believe this program is an asset to our community as well as the families that we serve," said HIll. "I do encourage them to come out and partake. we will be open until July 14th.”

Meals are served from11:00 a.m.-12:30 Monday through Friday.



2017 Summer Feeding Sites

Blackburn Laboratory Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street

Hardy Middle School, 545 Ellis Avenue

Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road

Lake Elementary School, 472 Mount Vernon Avenue

Lanier High School, 833 West Maple Street

North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive

Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road

Rowan Middle School, 136 East Ash Street

Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue

Woodville Heights Elementary School, 2930 McDowell Road



For more information, contact the JPS Food Service Department at (601) 960-8911.

