Ridgeland PD is explaining how to navigate through a 2-lane roundabout

The multi-lane roundabout near Renaissance at Colony Park has been a part of Ridgeland for years now. But police say many people seem to either not know the rules, or just don't care.

There have been so many accidents there, the city of Ridgeland decided to make an extremely detailed pamphlet explaining how to use the traffic circle.

The pamphlet explains roundabouts are supposed to serve as an efficient way to direct traffic, letting people turn through safely without having to stop at a light.

Some people like the traffic circle. Others, not so much.

"I think it's fine as long as one is following the rules," said Sharda Lakhmeni, who drives through the area regularly.

But Marta Szlubowska says she avoids the roundabout as much as she can.

"I would actually avoid it because often, people would just run it," said Szlubowska. "They would just go without waiting for others to pass. And occasionally people would cross lanes in the roundabout, like cross lanes over each other."

Ridgeland police say some important rules to keep in mind are: choose your turn lane just like you would a normal intersection; yield when you're entering the roundabout; and never change lanes once you're already driving through it.

"I come here all the time, like every day," added Szlubowska. "So I want to make sure that it's safe, and I don't want anybody hurt."

And even if you are following all these rules, still be careful to make sure everyone else is, too.

"If I'm first, I still try to see left and right, to make sure no one is coming. And if the line is clear, then I leave from there," added Lakhmeni.

Read the "Driving the Ridgeland Roundabout" pamphlet and watch MDOT's instructional video on how to navigate the roundabout.

