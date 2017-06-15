Jackson State suspends men's and women's golf programs - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State suspends men's and women's golf programs

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson State announced Thursday that they will suspend the men's and women's golf programs for 2 years.

The University is in the process of budget cuts and a hiring freeze. The golf teams are expected to return for the 2019-20 academic year. All golf scholarships will be honored by the athletic department.

According to the Associated Press, JSU will cut 42 non-faculty positions and plan to close a campus in Madison. The cuts will save $2 million.

