Frustrated drivers talk about the newest capital city street cave-ins

Decaying streets continue to be a source of frustration for car owners in Jackson. Three On Your Side hit the streets and talked with frustrated drivers about the newest capital city cave-ins.

"When I first saw it I said, wow, that's a pretty big hole," said Tyvarras Lindsey."

"I had to drive around it so I wouldn't fall in it," said Allyson Brooks.

"Now I'm at an angle trying to go around it because I can't go," said Andrew Young. "Then you have traffic being blocked."



Drivers are forced to change lanes when they see this Capital City crater. The crumbling cave in is on Farish and Pearl Streets.

Drivers told us the road buckled and collapsed Thursday afternoon.

"I don't know what we have to do," added Young. "We are in the Capital City of Jackson. We can't even drive through the streets of Jackson without it infringing on our safety. We all pay taxes just like the other counties around the State of Mississippi. It seems like something should be done."



Unfortunately, it's now a common site in Jackson. Just a little more than five miles away, Avalon Street residents are faced with another street monster.

Daniel Trussell snapped a picture posting it to social media hoping it would gain some attention on the problem.

"Obviously we have some huge infrastructure problems and I was hoping it might shed some light from that," said Daniel Trussell.



Both problems indicate the infrastructure continues to be a driver's nightmare.



"It's ridiculous," said Young



"I consider it a hazard," added Lindsey.

