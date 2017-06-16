Hal Mumme blames LSU, Ed Orgeron for Belhaven camp cancellation

There's a college football beef between LSU and Belhaven?

That's right, earlier in the week Hal Mumme and the Blazers were forced to cancel a long-scheduled satellite camp in Baton Rouge.

It wasn't until Division-1 programs Texas and Houston were added to the mix that the Tigers took issue with the camp.

So now Mumme is blaming LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron for starting a turf war.

In an attempt to protect the fertile recruiting grounds of Louisiana, Mumme claims Orgeron pressured schools into denying Belhaven a facility and forcing the camp out of town.

"Oh I think it was totally them. 'Paranoid Ed' has made it real plain that he was not gonna allow any schools from outside the state to come in there and look at their players. You probably have 300-400 kids a year that are capable of playing football and not all of them can play in Division 1, so they're not getting looked at. If you live in Louisiana and you don't live on I-10 or I-20 you probably live in a place that is fairly hard to get to and a lot of these schools that would've come to this camp are not gonna go and find you. And so it's kind of lost opportunities for all those kids that are 9th grade through 12th grade."

Coach adds that the Belhaven football program lost out on between 5-10 thousand dollars due to the camp's cancellation.

