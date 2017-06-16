MDOC surprises another facility with shakedown

The Mississippi Department of Corrections conducts it's 14th shakedown at a state prison. This time at the Winston-Choctaw County Correctional Facility in Louisville Thursday morning.

Corrections officers found nine cellphones, seven phone chargers, three cellphone batteries, eleven ear buds, one shank, four packs of tobacco, three packs of spice, one bag of crystal meth, three bags of chewing tobacco, several pairs of free world shoes and a large amount of canteen items.

Commissioner Pelicia Hall said, "getting rid of all contraband in a prison system with nearly 19,000 inmates may seem impossible, however, stemming the flow definitely is possible. I think we have been decreasing the amount, and will continue to do so with these shakedowns."

Winston is the eighth of 15 regional facilities to be searched and occurred a week after MDOC made one of its largest contraband seizures during a shakedown at Bolivar County Regional in Cleveland.

