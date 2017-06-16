This Morning on WLBT: Isolated downpours this weekend

Good morning! As we head into Fathers Day weekend, expect to get wet at some point. Isolated showers, some heavy, are possible. Meteorologist Heather Sophia will have the First Alert Forecast all morning long.

Also this morning, we'll hear more from Congressman Trent Kelly, who witnessed the shooting on that baseball field outside Washington. The lawmaker from Tupelo will talk more about what he saw.

And those fugitives who killed two guards in Georgia before making their escape -- have now been caught. We'll tell you how and where.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!