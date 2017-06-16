Tropical downpours possible for Father's Day weekend

Tropical downpours will be possible Father's Day Weekend.

Our First Alert Weather team is tracking a 20-30% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.

When the rain falls, you can expect a brief gust of wind, blinding rain and quarter size hail.

Friday expect a humid morning with temperatures in the 70s.

By lunchtime, temperatures will climb to the 80s and feel like the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated downpours will be possible with a level one out of five severe weather threat. We could see damaging winds and quarter size hail with some of the storms.

The tropics are starting to get active. We're watching two areas of concern. In fact we could have a more organized storm in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the weekend into the beginning of next week.

