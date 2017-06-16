JSU Associate VP for Public Safety resigns

JSU PR Director's Olivia Goodheart said that the Associate VP for Public Safety, Lindsey Horton, has resigned.

His resignation is effective as of June 30th.

Goodheart said that during the JSU budget review process, the Associate VP for Public Safety position was eliminated altogether.

Budget committee felt that there was admin redundancy in that department. Consequently, Horton chose to resign.

