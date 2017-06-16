U.S. Marshal's looking for wanted fugitive

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted fugitive.

Calvin Leshon Godbolt is wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery. Godbolt is 5’8, and weighs 133 lbs.

He has tattoos on his left and right arm and chest. Godbolt also has a prior criminal history that includes burglary and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

