One dead, deputy wounded in officer-involved shooting in Yalobusha Co.

A person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Yalobusha County.

District Attorney John Champion says at 3 a.m. on June 16, two Yalobusha County deputies made contact with an unknown number of suspects on a stolen four-wheeler.

WTVA's Morgan Burger reports the scene is on County Road 100 near Water Valley.

Champion says a standoff began. He says one of the suspects opened fire at one of the deputies. Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

A woman who was also on the four-wheeler was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, Champion said. Her current condition is not known.

A deputy was also wounded but was treated and released from a local hospital, Champion said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation.

