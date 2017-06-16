State Supreme Court rules judge can call herself "JudgeCutie"

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi jurist can call herself "JudgeCutie" without ruffling the dignity of the legal profession.



That's what the Mississippi Supreme Court says in one of its speediest decisions in years.



Only two days after hearing arguments, the court - which often takes months for decisions - dismissed a complaint filed against Gay Polk-Payton. The justice court judge has gone by "JudgeCutie" on social media.



The state Commission on Judicial Performance sought to reprimand her, saying she had used her job on the bench and the online persona to promote herself as a motivational speaker and musical entertainer.



During arguments to the Supreme Court, her attorney Oliver Diaz pointed out that other Mississippi judges have used names that some might consider less than dignified. One was Noah "Soggy" Sweat, a circuit judge from 1966 to 1974.



Court papers say "Judge Cutie" is a play on the name of TV's "Judge Judy."



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)