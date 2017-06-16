Representative Gregg Harper's staff have concealed weapons permits

There is now a sense of urgency to dramatically tighten security in the Nation's Capitol and on Capitol Hill. The Washington Post reports, in the wake of Wednesday's shooting, lawmakers are pushing to be allowed to use taxpayer funds to boost security at their personal homes and during events in their districts.

As Chair of the Committee on House Administration, Mississippi Republican Congressman Gregg Harper has oversight of the U.S. Capitol Police. He wants to make sure lawmakers have protection.

"There are probably some security assessments back in their office and we will be looking for ways to make it safe," said Harper.

And when it comes to returning back to his district in Mississippi for events and visits.

" You really want to always, if you are going to have a publicized event, you really want local law enforcement to be there as well." added Harper.

Harper revealed Thursday his staffers carry concealed weapons.

"Many members take some of those matters into their own hands to make sure they are properly protected. Almost every member of my staff has a concealed carry permit and they know how to use those," said Harper.

The U.S. Capitol is one of the best-guarded buildings in the nation. But rank and file members of Congress do not have security details.

