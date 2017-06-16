Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

The family of a missing 12-year-old girl, says she is now home safe.

Twelve-year-old Olivia Johnson went missing around 8:30 a.m. Thursday from her home, at 2480 Paden Street in Jackson.

Paden Street is near the McDowell Road and Belvedere Road area of south Jackson.

Authorities think she may possibly be in the Briarwood area of north Jackson.

Olivia is described as a 5'5" tall, African American female with a light brown complexion. She's wearing purple frame eyeglasses.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean capris, black sandals and her hair is styled in black braids with black and brown braids for bangs

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.