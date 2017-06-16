JSU Interim President makes more budget cuts with two weeks left in the job

To get funding for the coming year, Jackson State University has started carrying out a series of cutbacks and consolidations ordered by Interim President.. Doctor Rod Paige.

"For a four year period, we were suffering operational budget deficits of $12 million a year, that's $48 million over a four year period," JSU Interim Executive Director Danny Blanton said. "When Dr. Paige arrived in November nothing had been done to stop the bleeding."



So far the school has decided to get rid of all unfulfilled positions while putting the school in a hiring freeze; canceled future classes on its Madison Campus and, after this year, will end the SWAC Championship Conference Game; and suspended the Golf Team for two years. All measures, Blanton says, had to be done to keep the school running.

"We've met with the incoming president and we will continue to make him more aware of where we are as a university financially and operationally." Blanton said. "Once he comes in and gets the lay of the land, then he will implement his own vision and we will support him 100% on that... just as we have done Dr. Paige."



Blanton says it is unclear if all of these cuts will be enough to bridge the gap between the School and the budget deficit, but that this should be the last announcement of major cutbacks for the school year.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.