Mississippi's unemployment rate takes a dip

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's unemployment dipped to 4.9 percent in May, setting a new record low since current surveys began in 1976.



That's down from 5 percent in April, which tied the previous record. The state's jobless rate was 5.9 percent in May 2016.



Some earlier surveys show Mississippi had lower jobless rates between 1965 and 1974.



Mississippi's labor force fell, but people without jobs fell faster, declining to 64,000.



Low unemployment nationwide means Mississippi's jobless rate tied for seventh-highest among states. The U.S. rate fell to 4.3 percent in May from April's 4.4 percent.



Mississippi payrolls were flat at 1.14 million in May. That separate survey - many economists' top labor market indicator - was above May 2016 levels.



The U.S. Labor Department released figures Friday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

