Entergy outages continue to decrease Sunday; reports show just over 4,300 customers remain without power

Friday night storms impacted several counties in the state and left more than 30,000 without power.

Sunday morning Entergy Mississippi was reporting a little more than 4,700 customers without power.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Hinds County remained the county most impacted with more than 3,300 customers without power.

Rankin County has just over 300 and Simpson County with more than 240 customers without power.

You can monitor Entergy outages here.

