Entergy outages decreasing Saturday; reports show more than 17,000 customers remain without power

Friday night storms impacted several counties in the state and left more than 30,000 without power, but by Saturday morning the number had begun to decrease.

Entergy Mississippi is now reporting a little more than 17,000 customers without power.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday Hinds County remained the county most impacted with more than 12,000 customers without power.

Rankin County has more than 2,100 and Madison County more than 413 customers without power.

You can monitor Entergy outages here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.