Entergy reports more than 30,000 customers without power

Friday night storms impacted several counties and left more than 30,000 without power.

As of 9 p.m. Friday Hinds County was the hardest hit, with more than 22,000 customers without power.

Rankin County has more than 4,500 and Madison County has more than 1,431 customers without power.

You can monitor Entergy outages here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.