Saturday morning Entergy reports more than 21,000 customers without power

Friday night storms impacted several counties in the state and left more than 30,000 without power, but as of Saturday morning the number had decreased by a few thousand.

Entergy Mississippi is now reporting a little more than 21,000 customers without power.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday Hinds County remained the county most impacted with more than 15,000 customers without power.

Rankin County has more than 2,800 and Madison County more than 800 customers without power.

