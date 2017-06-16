Sunday Entergy reports more than 3,700 customers without power

Friday night storms impacted several counties in the state and left more than 30,000 without power.

Sunday afternoon Entergy Mississippi was reporting a little more than 2,700 customers without power. By early Sunday evening the number had increased by another 1,000 customers who were without power.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Hinds County had dropped to more than 1,300 customers without power. Desoto County was added with more than 1,500 customers without power.

Rankin County has just over 100 and Simpson County with more than 240 customers without power.

You can monitor Entergy outages here.

