2017 Red Cross Gala held in Jackson Friday night

Whether it's fires or severe weather the Red Cross is on the front lines.

Friday night the goal of the Annual Red Cross Gala was to raise money to help those in need.

Just some of the work includes helping deployed military service men and women connect with their families, teaching people to save lives with C-P-R and providing emergency preparedness education.

The Southwest Chapter serves over 840-thousand people in 21 Mississippi counties.

This year the Red Cross is celebrating 100 years of service in this state.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved