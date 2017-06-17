Training for Officer Involved Shootings: More realistic and more accessible resources Sheriff Bailey says

Not only is the training more realistic, Bailey said there are more accessible resources

Officer involved shootings continue to top headlines across the nation. We've taken a looked at how training and education platforms have evolved compared to years prior, helping officers.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said, "When you hear shots fired on any call like that involving an officer, your heart just sinks. It's just like a family member."

That was the case Friday morning in Yalobusha County. The suspect shot dead and a deputy wounded during a standoff near Water Valley.

The north Mississippi incident is the most recent police involved shooting following several others right here in the metro area.

Veteran Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey sat down with us to talk about officer involved shootings. We asked him how is the response different now than in years in the past Bailey said, "I would say training has changed. Being sheriff and now that I'm in control of the training and everything back years ago you would qualify once a year maybe twice a year. It would be the same everybody on the line, draw your weapons and fire. Now it's more tactical, now it's more pressure."

Not only is the training more realistic, Bailey said there are more accessible resources post incident.

Bailey said, "One thing I can say from when I first got in law enforcement and now is they really have some counseling, good counseling, out there for officers that have had to take someone's life or shoot somebody. There's some real good counseling for them."

The deputy in Yalobusha County has been released from the hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation.

