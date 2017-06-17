Strong storms tear through metro area Friday night

Strong storms tour through parts of the metro area, leaving a path of destruction and some of the hardest hit areas are in Jackson.

“I am not able to bath, I am not able to cook." said Jeanette Vance. "I can't even take my blood pressure, because I am not supposed to be in the heat.”

A mess was left by Mother Nature in West Jackson. Over on Superior and Woods Streets, strong storms knocked down trees and knocked out power, leaving residents frustrated.

“There are no lights," said Vance. "Everybody food is spoiled, it has been out overnight.”

In Downtown Jackson, a portion of Pearl Street was temporarily shut down after a tree fell, blocking the road.

Over in South Jackson, storms also tore through a mobile home park on Linda Road.

“It got my car, cracked the window and put a little dent on my car," said Tonya Adams. "It also knocked my boyfriend down and hit a friend in the head.”

A few miles over on Arbor Hills Drive, the Hunt family spent the day cleaning up after a tree came crashing through the roof of their home.

“I heard some people talking, so I looked out the window and glass just came in my face," said Hunt's teenage son. "I then heard something cracking, and I came out and the tree was on top of the house.”

Now the Hunts are forced to find a place to live for now, because the damage is too much stay.

“We have don't even have anywhere to go with this happening like that,” said Tameka Hunt.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.