Boulajoul's brace helps Brilla FC win 5-0

Press Release from Brilla Soccer Ministries

Brilla picked up another critical win Saturday as they defeated FC Cleburne 5-0 at Clinton High School. This gives Brilla six points in their last two matches, which is a solid response after dropping two in a row before that. This victory also serves as vengeance of sorts, due to the team dropping a 2-0 away match to Cleburne last weekend.



Bader Boulajoul was on target early and often for Brilla. The striker opened up the scoring in the 4thminute after heading a Guillaume Campos cross past the outstretched arms of Casey Tilley. Boulajoul then doubled the lead with ten minutes remaining in the half. Richard Bryan cut onto his right foot and played a well-weighted cross to Boulajoul, who nodded the ball past Tilley again.



Midfielder Thibaut Bourrier then put the game to bed in the 67th minute. The Frenchman received a pass from countryman Thomas Vancaeyezeele and buried a well placed shot into the far corner. It was a deserved goal, and Brilla were well on their way to three points.



However, Brilla was not finished yet. In the 72nd minute, Vancaeyezeele made a driving run into the box and set up forward Mario Mastrangelo with a beautiful pass. Mastrangelo wheeled around the keeper and put the ball into the net.



Finally, in the 90th minute, Andre De Giorgi completed the scoring. Richard Bryan showcased his tireless legs and made another marauding run into the box. He chipped the keeper, but the ball hit the post and bounced out. However, De Giorgi followed up the shot and scored one of the easier goals of his career.



De Giorgi led Brilla with four shots tonight. Bourrier and Boulajoul followed up with three. In goal, Jordan Bell racked up his third shutout of the season. The Glasgow, Scotland native had two saves tonight, including a one-on-one save from a Christian Escalera first half shot.



Brilla will hit the road and travel to Oklahoma City for two huge games this week. They will return home on June 29th for a match against Houston FC. The game will be at 7:00 P.M at Clinton High School.