Body of missing 12-year-old found in Pearl River

The body of 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Low Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez has been found around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Her body was found in the general area where she went missing.

Crews searched for three days to find the 12-year-old and say the situation is heartbreaking.

Nathan Brooks has been sitting beside the Pearl River praying crews find his friend Mary Harrell. He was at the popular camping and swimming spot Saturday with her when they unthinkable happened.

“So much is going on I am thinking what could have done to help or anything,” said Brooks.

Scott County officials says Harrell, her 6-year-old cousin and 14-year-old brother were in these waters when strong currents began to pull them under. The 12-year-old pushed her cousin out of the harm’s way, but she was unable to escape the rough waters.

“Her uncle hollered and I looked back and her little cousin got thrown up out the water and she went under and never came back,” said Brooks.

“After 48 hours, you hadn't seen the body downstream nowhere, no one was wondering the beaches. You can only search so long and you start turning to recovery and that is the stage where it now, recovery,” said Scott County Undersheriff Richard Gregory.

Search crews said the changing conditions continued to hamper rescue efforts.

“Currents are taking over because it's coming over the dam,” said Gregory.

Family and friends say they refuse to give up hope as they watch and wait for a sign of their loved one.

According to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee, her body was found Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. in the general area where she went missing.

