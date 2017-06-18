Scott County: 12-year-old girl goes missing at Lower Head Dam, search underway

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said a 12-year-old girl was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam.

Lee said the teen, a Morton resident, was camping with her family and was pulled under around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The child's mother and father were not there at the time of the incident, but she was with other relatives, Lee said.

"At least two other young children were pulled by the current and had to be saved by family, when the 12-year-old was pulled under," Sheriff Lee said,

No other injuries were reported to the other two children, Lee added.

Scott, Leake and Rankin County officials, along with the MS Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are continuing to search for the girl.

Sheriff Lee said, "Due to heavy currents, the search area is a large one."

