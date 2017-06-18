Search underway after 12-year-old girl goes missing at Lower Head Dam in Scott County

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said a 12-year-old girl was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam.

Lee said the girl, a Morton resident, was camping with her family and was pulled under around 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to Lee, the child's mother and father were not there at the time of the incident, but she was with other relatives.

"At least two other young children were pulled by the current and had to be saved by family, when the 12-year-old was pulled under," Sheriff Lee said. "No other injuries were reported to the other two children."

Scott, Leake and Rankin County officials, along with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are continuing to search for the girl.

Sheriff Lee said, "Due to heavy currents, the search area is a large one."

"And with the water. The way it's coming over the dam now, I mean the undercurrent is so bad, it can take anything," added Chief Deputy Richard Gregory with the Scott County Sheriff's Department. "It can just take you away before you know it."

The Chief Deputy says the water is moving so fast, after something registers on the sonar, it might be a hundred feet away just one minute later.

And unfortunately, thunderstorms and rough waters have slowed down the search.

"When it gets dark, it gets even dangerous for the boats," added Chief Deputy Gregory. "The way that current is out there, they could easily hit each other, and it could be bad. So it kind of slows down a little bit once it gets dark."

There will be people stationed to be on the lookout overnight, and boats will go back out early tomorrow morning.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

