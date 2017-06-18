9-year-old boy shot in the head while sleeping in mother's car

A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head while he slept in the backseat of his mother's car in Jackson Saturday night.

35-year-old Lakia Bradley and 26-year-old Kendrick Jackson have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to JPD, the shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Revere Street near Daniel Circle when Jackson shot into Deneka Frazier's car, hitting 8-year-old Richard Kyles in the back of the head while he was asleep on the back seat.

Jackson is the ex-boyfriend of Frazier and allegedly has been threatening her recently.

Police say a white Chevy Impala, driven by Bradley, was following a car being driven by Frazier.

"I got on McDowell Road on my way home and I seen that a car was following me," explained Deneka Frazier. "They commenced to run me down in my car. Kendrick Jackson and Lakia Bradley, they knew my kids were in the car. They did not care. And they chased me down. I ducked off on a street. I guess the lights were out due to the storm. And that's when he shot into my car. And he hit my baby in the head."

There were four children in the car during the shooting. But the family says the prayers for Kyles are working.

"He's the youngest," said Frazier. " And he's the strongest. Because he has woke up. He's asking for me, saying my name. God is Good."

The vehicle fled the scene, but Jackson was later arrested following a traffic stop and Bradley was arrested at Club Elite on Terry Road.

"I don't understand what I did to neither one of them," noted Frazier.

But she does feel certain of one thing.

"It was supposed to be me," Frazier explained. "It was meant for me."

Now, the family is praying for strength and healing for 9-year-old Richard Kyles or "Man-Man" as the family calls him.

