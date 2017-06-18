Two charged after 8-year-old boy shot in the head

An 8-year-old boy is in very serious/critical condition after he was shot in the head while he slept in the backseat of his mother's car in Jackson Saturday night.

35-year-old Lakia Bradley and 26-year-old Kendrick Jackson have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to JPD, the shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Revere Street near Daniel Circle when Jackson shot into Deneka Frazier's car, hitting the child in the back of the head while he was asleep on the back seat.

Jackson is the ex-boyfriend of Frazier and allegedly has been threatening her recently.

Police say a white Chevy Impala, driven by Bradley, was following a car being driven by Frazier. Frazier attempted to elude the car and when she turned onto Revere Street, Jackson, who was sitting in the front seat of the Impala, fired at least a single shot into the car, hitting the victim.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Jackson was arrested following a traffic stop and Bradley was arrested at Club Elite on Terry Road.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.