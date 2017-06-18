Jackson Mayor-Elect Chokwe A. Lumumba's Inauguration schedule announced

Mayor-Elect Chokwe Antar Lumumba's Inaugural Committee announced the schedule for Lumumba's and the Jackson City Council members' inauguration festivities.

The celebration will begin on Friday, June 30, 2017 and continue through Monday, July 3, 2017.

Festivities will include all Jacksonians and encompass the vision of “Jackson, Mississippi—A Leader for Change in the Global South.”

On Friday, June 30th, the Mayor-Elect and his committee will host an Inaugural Kick-off Celebration from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. in Smith Park. This event will include live entertainment, free food, and family-friendly fun. The Kick-off is open to all Jackson residents and admission is free.

Festivities will continue on Saturday, July 1st with Community Unity Celebrations in Vergy P. Middleton Park, in Presidential Hills II, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Jamie Fowler Boyll Park on Lakeland Drive from 3-7 p.m. These events are open to all Jackson residents.

On Sunday, July 2nd, Mayor-Elect Lumumba will host two more Community Unity Celebrations in Westside Park from 12-3 p.m. and Battlefield Park from 3-6 p.m. These events are open to all Jackson residents.

On Monday, July 3rd, the Mayor-Elect will begin his term and the city’s new chapter with prayer at an Inaugural Prayer Breakfast to be held at 7:30 a.m. at Grace Inspirations Church, located on 1110 Grand Ave. The Reverend Jimi Jones of Free Christian Ministries will preside over this worship service and other Jackson-area ministers will offer prayer and words of spiritual inspiration to attendees. This event is open to the public.

The Inaugural celebration will continue with the Oath of Office Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex. This event will be followed by a light reception in the same location. These events are open to the public as well.

The weekend will culminate with the City of Jackson Unity Ball to be held on Monday, July 3rd at 7 p.m. also at the Jackson Convention Complex. This event is open to adults only.

