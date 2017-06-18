WATCH LIVE: Jackson Mayor-Elect Chokwe A. Lumumba's sworn into office

Mayor-Elect Chokwe Antar Lumumba is being sworn into office at 11:00 a.m. today.

Lumumba's inauguration festivities have been going on since Friday leading up to the big day. These festivities included all Jacksonians and encompassed the vision of “Jackson, Mississippi—A Leader for Change in the Global South.”

Monday morning, the Mayor-Elect began the city's new chapter with prayer at an Inaugural Prayer Breakfast at Grace Inspirations Church. The Reverend Jimi Jones of Free Christian Ministries spoke, and other Jackson-area ministers offered prayer and words of spiritual inspiration to attendees.

The Oath of Office Ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex. This event will be followed by a light reception in the same location. These events are open to the public.

The weekend will culminate with the City of Jackson Unity Ball to be held on Monday, July 3rd at 7 p.m. also at the Jackson Convention Complex. This event is open to adults only.

