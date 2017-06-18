Former Ole Miss quarterback, EMCC assistant Bo Wallace arrested for DUI

Former Ole Miss quarterback and current East Mississippi Community College assistant coach Bo Wallace was arrested and charged with DUI late Saturday night.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Wallace was arrested by the West Point Police Department at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday. He was released on bond at 1:16 a.m. Sunday.

Bond was set at $813.50.

While at Ole Miss. Wallace passed for 9,534 yards and 62 touchdowns and led the Rebels to three bowl games.

Wallace joined Buddy Stephens' staff at East Mississippi in January. Wallace lead the EMCC Lions to the 2011 NJCAA National Championship before transferring to Ole Miss in 2012.

