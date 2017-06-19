Former Rebel Braxton Lee shines in minors

A Mississippi native made a homecoming of sorts when the Montgomery Biscuits were in town this to face the M-Braves.

Biscuits CF Braxton Lee is born and raised in Picayune, Lee played 2 years at Pearl River Community College before transferring to Ole Miss. He played on the 2014 Rebel squad that reached the College World Series.



Lee was selected by Tampa Bay in the 12th round of the 2014 Draft. Now he's shining in the minors.



Lee is top 5 in the Southern League in batting average, hitting .316 this season.



He points his success to Oxford.

"We were the first Ole Miss team to be there (College World Series) in 47 years. It was kind of a big deal. Going out there and watching it now, it brings back some memories and chills. Just being in front of those crowds, going to Ole Miss helped me really get mentally tough. That helps being in this league because it's hot here and we play every single day. So, that is a little bit of success that helped me get to where I am today."



Lee was selected as a Southern League All-Star. He will play in the All-Star Game Tuesday in Pensacola.

