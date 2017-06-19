New overnight: JPD investigate deadly shooting

Jackson police are on the hunt for the suspect in the city's latest deadly shooting. We'll have details at the top of the hour.
The frantic search continues for a missing 12 year old girl after falling into the Pearl River.
An 8 year old is shot in the head in Jackson. We'll tell you who is now in jail following this tragic incident.
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
There will be people stationed to be on the lookout overnight, and boats will go back out early tomorrow morning.More >>
