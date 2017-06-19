Man shot to death at Village Apts in Jackson identified

A man is dead after being shot multiple times at Village Apartments on Raymond Road.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, the shooting happened around 12:11 a.m. inside an apartment.

42-year-old Vincent Wilson was shot multiple times in his upper torso after getting into some kind of verbal altercation with a 33-year-old man.

The 33-year-old suspect has been identified by JPD as a black male. His name has not yet been released and no arrests have been made.

The suspect used a hand gun, and police say they recovered a total of two handguns at the apartment.

One witness on scene was detained for questioning, but police say there were no other suspects involved.

This is the city's 29th homicide for 2017.

